Best of MWC: Screens that roll, ChatGPT interactive glasses

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The father of the cellphone, China’s Huawei and tens of thousands of visitors went to tout and take in the latest tech advances at the MWC industry expo. The metaverse got a lot of attention at this week’s show, also known as Mobile World Congress, as companies cash in on the hype surrounding new virtual worlds for work and play. Highlights included new phones from Motorola and Lenovo with screens that roll out and augmented reality glasses that use ChatGPT’s AI technology to generate readable text. The world’s biggest wireless trade show wraps up its four-day run in Barcelona on Thursday.

By CASSANDRA ALLWOOD, JAMES BROOKS and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

