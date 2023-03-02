Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago police officer has died after being wounded during a shootout while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun. Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown says the officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side. His name was not immediately released. Brown says the officer shot back and wounded the 18-year-old suspect in the head. The suspect was in critical condition Wednesday night. Brown says the officer had five years on the job and “a bright future ahead of him.”

