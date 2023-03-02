DeSantis to visit Iowa next week before expected 2024 bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, making a stop in the leadoff Republican voting state before an expected 2024 presidential announcement later this year. DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in Davenport and Des Moines to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free.” The plans were confirmed by two aides to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement. After a slow January, Republican presidential prospects began stepping up their Iowa travel last month and plan to continue this month.

