Ex-wrestler pleads guilty again in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former pro wrestler has pleaded guilty to a federal charge tied to misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help needy families in Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the U.S. Brett DiBiase entered the guilty plea Thursday and faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to defraud the federal government. He pleaded guilty to a state charge in the case in December 2020 and awaits sentencing for that plea. District Attorney Jody Owens says DiBiase has been cooperating with state and federal authorities investigating others in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case.

