N. Carolina legislators reach Medicaid expansion deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislative leaders have announced an agreement to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act. The deal marks a milestone for Republicans, most of whom opposed the idea for a decade until recently. North Carolina has been one of 11 states that hasn’t adopted Medicaid expansion. The agreement likely won’t be voted on until later this month. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced Thursday’s deal, which also includes the easing of laws that require health regulators to sign off on expansion plans by medical providers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.