Olympian who dropped dog’s meds on skin avoids doping ban

A three-month investigation has exonerated a five-time Olympian of doping. Katerina Nash is a mountain biker and cross-country skier who made it to five Olympics for the Czech Republic. She avoided a four-year doping sanction after testing positive for minute traces of a banned substance. Authorities determined the substance entered her system through the skin while she was trying to give medicine drops to her ailing dog.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.