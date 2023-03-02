Pence won’t say whether he’d support Trump as 2024 nominee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence isn’t saying whether he’d back Donald Trump if Trump were to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. Pence is widely expected to seek the nomination himself, and he’s suggesting that Trump’s leadership style isn’t what the Republican Party needs in the upcoming White House race. Pence says in an Associated Press interview that he thinks “we’ll have better choices.” He also say he’ll make a decision ”by this spring” about whether he’ll be running. Pence says Trump was at the right moment in 2016 when he won, but that “we live in a different time and it calls for different leadership.”

