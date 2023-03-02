Tesla gets $330M tax deal for Nevada expansion, truck plant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tesla will get more than $330 million in tax breaks from Nevada to massively expand its vehicle battery facility near Reno and add electric semi-truck production. The deal was approved Thursday by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo cited the benefit of jobs and the boost Tesla’s huge factory has given the local economy for almost a decade. Critics say working-class families have been left out of the equation because the state agreed in 2014 to provide more than $1 billion in tax breaks to lure Tesla to Nevada. Backers say the deal helps make Nevada a focal point in the US transition to renewable energy sources.

