Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer

A New York man has pleaded guilty to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago. Court record show that Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty on Friday to assault and theft charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence Sibick on July 28. Other rioters have been charged with attacking Fanone, who lost consciousness and was taken to an emergency room.

