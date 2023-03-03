Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. Rock will on Saturday night perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. And he’s doing it in grand style, with “Selective Outrage,” a special streaming live on Netflix at 10 p.m. EST. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.

