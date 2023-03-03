Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols’ care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician has told a Tennessee board that officers “impeded patient care” by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols’ handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check Nichols’ vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police. Robert Long, whose license was suspended for failing to give aid to Tyre Nichols, appeared by livestream before the state Emergency Medical Services Board on Friday to give his version of events after he and another EMT went to the location where five Memphis police officers had punched, kicked and hit Nichols with a baton during an arrest after Nichols fled a traffic stop Jan. 7.

