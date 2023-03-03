Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say all remains recovered so far from scene of a rail disaster have been accounted for, with the death toll from the crash remaining at 57. The bodies of victims from Tuesday’s head-on train collision were being returned to families in closed caskets after DNA matches were confirmed. Recovery teams were scouring the wreckage for a third day at Tempe, 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens where a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier, causing the deadliest rail accident in Greece’s history.

By VASSILIS KOMMATAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

