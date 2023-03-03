Man gets 18 months in prison for antisemitic assaults in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in a series of antisemitic assaults in New York City. Twenty-nine-year-old Saadah Masoud of Staten Island was sentenced Friday by Judge Denise Cote. Masoud was arrested last June after authorities said he punched and dragged a counter-protester, who was draped in an Israeli flag, at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in April. Prosecutors say he also admitted to attacking a man wearing a yarmulke in June 2021 and a person wearing a Star of David necklace the month before. A message seeking comment was sent to Masoud’s attorney.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.