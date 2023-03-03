Mexico wanted 1st degree murder charges for Arizona rancher

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says her government thought Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly should have faced first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a Mexican migrant. Mexico’s head of consular protection Vanessa Calva said Friday Mexico had told U.S. prosecutors that it thought first-degree charges more accurately described the circumstances in which migrant Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea was killed at the ranch on Jan. 30. An Arizona Justice of the Peace ruled last week that Kelly should face trial on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Cuen-Buitimea was a 48-year-old from Nogales, Mexico.

