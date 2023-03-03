Norway’s leader meets Indigenous Sami as protests end

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has met with Indigenous Sami reindeer herders after more than a week of protests against wind farms that activists say endanger their way of life, and has acknowledged that there are “ongoing human rights violations.” The protesters, many of them teenagers, said they will pause their blockade of the entrances to government ministries after one last action Friday. The government apologized Thursday for failing to act despite a 2021 ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court, that the construction of wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries. The windmills are still operating.

