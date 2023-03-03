Pompeo, Haley take veiled jabs at Trump in CPAC remarks

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Leading Republicans took veiled jabs at Donald Trump at an annual gathering of conservatives as they urged a party course correction ahead of the 2024 presidential contest. But their refusal to call him out by name underscored the risks faced by potential and declared challengers worried about alienating Trump’s loyal base. The remarks by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley offered a snapshot of how the former president’s fellow Republicans are trying to delicately navigate his dominant role in the party while looking for ways to differentiate themselves in what could be a nasty and crowded primary contest.

By JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

