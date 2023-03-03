Russia seeks explanation for Serbian rockets in Ukraine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russia is seeking an official explanation from its ally Serbia about media reports saying the Balkan country has delivered thousands of rockets to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late Thursday that the possible arming of Ukraine represented a “serious question” for Serbian-Russian relations. The media reports that first came from pro-government Russian media last month say a Serbian state arms factory has recently delivered some 3,500 missiles for the Grad multiple rocket launchers used by both the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces. Serbia’s defense minister has denied the country exported the 122 mm rockets but left open the possibility they could have gotten there via a third party.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.