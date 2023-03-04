UN nuclear head meets with Iranians amid enrichment concerns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog is meeting with officials in Iran. Rafael Mariano Grossi’s meetings on Saturday come days after it was revealed that Iran had enriched particles of uranium to near weapons-grade, raising new alarm over its long-disputed nuclear program. Grossi declined to comment on his discussions during a press conference with the head of Iran’s nuclear program, saying the delegation’s work was still ongoing. Earlier this week, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency reported that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% — just short of weapons-grade — were found in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.

