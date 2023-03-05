Man, 4 children die in a fire at a northwest Phoenix condo

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two more children have died from their injuries suffered in a northwest Phoenix condominium fire. Phoenix Fire Department officials announced Saturday night that 11-year-old Tamar Boyer and 9-year-old Shevach Boyer had died at a hospital. They say two siblings _ identified as 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer _ died from injuries after the fire late Wednesday night that also claimed the life of 52-year-old Shimone Boyer. Authorities say Shimone Boyer was the father of the three boys and one girl who died. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Phoenix police say three of the four children had disabilities. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

