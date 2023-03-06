2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing

The FBI is searching for a Florida woman who was supposed to stand trial Monday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as well as another riot defendant who has also gone missing. An FBI agent said Monday that a federal judge in Washington issued bench warrants for the arrest of Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III last week after the court was notified that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors that track their location. Olivia Pollock is the sister of another Jan. 6 defendant, Jonathan Pollock, who has been on the lam for months.

