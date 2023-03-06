Al-Qaida says 2 operatives killed in drone strike in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Al-Qaida’s arm in the Arabian Peninsula says two of its operatives were killed by a drone strike in central Yemen. The announcement was made in a five-page obituary posted Sunday on militant websites typically used by the extremist group. It says the group’s media chief was killed along with another al-Qaida member when a purported U.S. drone strike hit their residence in central Yemen on Feb. 26. The CIA declined to comment on the suspected attack. Another suspected U.S. strike on al-Qaida operatives in January reportedly killed three in Yemen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.