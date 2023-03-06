Arizona rancher arraigned in Mexican man’s shooting death

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. George Alan Kelly was present during his arraignment Monday in Santa Cruz Superior Court in Nogales on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. The 74-year-old spoke briefly, only answering yes-or-no questions from the judge. Judge Thomas Fink set a trial date of Sept. 6. Kelly left the courtroom immediately after the hearing. He has been allowed to remain free on $1 million bail. Kelly is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, an unarmed 48-year-old migrant from Nogales, Mexico.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.