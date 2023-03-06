Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members have filed a lawsuit against the company. The say it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. The lawsuit was filed in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas. The plaintiffs say Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID. Tyson didn’t immediately comment on the filing. Meat-packing facilities were early epicenters of the COVID epidemic, with a high density of employees working closely together on the production line.

