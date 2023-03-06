‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists

NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon. Pulitzer winner Darrin Bell has transformed his strip “Candorville” into a way to address Adams’ racism by mimicking the style of “Dilbert,” complete with wayward necktie. Other cartoonists have stepped forward to denounce Adams, like Bill Holbrook, who creates “On the Fastrack” and Bianca Xunise, who co-authors the strip “Six Chix” and is the second Black woman in comics history to be nationally syndicated.

