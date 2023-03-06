Jurors: Murdaugh didn’t help his defense by testifying

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Three jurors say Alex Murdaugh didn’t help himself by testifying in his own defense against charges he murdered his wife and son. Jurors told the NBC Today show on Monday that Murdaugh only managed to cement their opinions that he easily lied and could turn on and off his tears at will. They said the key evidence in finding the disbarred lawyer guilty was a video on his son’s cellphone that put him at the scene of the crime minutes before the killings. Murdaugh maintained his innocence as he was sentenced on Friday to life without parole.

