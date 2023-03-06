Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago. Police in Bolingbrook, Illinois, say officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. A man, a woman and a girl had been fatally shot and another woman who also had been shot was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released. Police say a suspect in the shootings has been detained and a crime scene investigation is underway in the community about 30 miles west of Chicago.

