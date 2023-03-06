Soccer player in Ivory Coast dies after collapsing on field

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A soccer player in Ivory Coast has died after collapsing on the field during a league game. The Ivory Coast soccer federation says Moustapha Sylla died as he was being rushed to the hospital on Sunday. The federation says he was 21. Sylla’s club says his funeral would be held Monday. Neither the club nor the federation gave a cause of death. Officials decided to continue with the game after Sylla was taken off the field.

