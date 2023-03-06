UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says that women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and that gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Monday’s opening session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women that progress toward equality won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.” He points to Afghanistan where “women and girls have been erased from public life.” He also says that in many countries women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back and that girls heading to school risk kidnapping and assault in many places.

