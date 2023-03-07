Appeals court restores promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation can proceed to trial after a lower-court judge had thrown it out. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in the lawsuit by Relevant Sports after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil in Miami Gardens, Florida. In its refusal, the USSF had cited a 2018 FIFA policy that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and RONALD BLUM Associated Press

