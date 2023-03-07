Arizona attorney general sues to stop county election switch

Arizona’s Democratic attorney general is suing a rural, Republican-controlled county to stop it from transferring all election duties from a nonpartisan office to the elected county recorder. The lawsuit is the latest legal dispute between the state and Cochise County over its embrace of election conspiracy theories. Last fall, a judge blocked the county from counting ballots by hand as requested by election deniers. Then a judge had to order the county supervisors to certify the election after they refused to do so, protesting what they claimed was fraud in Maricopa County.

