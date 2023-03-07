Court orders tortured man be retried for Chicago killings

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois appeals court has ordered new trials for a man convicted of killing two children in Chicago three decades ago because his claims of being tortured into confessing were credible. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the court on Monday also ordered that George Anderson’s statements to police admitting to the murders of an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl cannot be used during the new trials. Anderson said he was kicked, punched and hit with a baton during 36 hours of questioning by detectives working under disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge. Burge was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2011 for lying about the abuse of suspects.

