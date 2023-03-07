Mexico vows not to budge on US corn dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has pledged not to back down in a dispute with the United States over a potential ban on imports of genetically modified corn. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office has requested consultations with Mexico over a proposed ban GM corn for human consumption, and eventually a ban on it for animal feed as well. Mexico argues GM corn could somehow harm the health of those who consume animals raised on it, though it has not yet presented any proof of such ill effects. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday Mexico is ready to take the issue to a dispute panel.

