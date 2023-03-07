Michigan court hears case about parents in school shooting
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has heard arguments about whether the parents of a teen shooter can be charged in the deaths of four students. Prosecutors defended their decision to charge James and Jennifer Crumbley with involuntary manslaughter. They say Ethan Crumbley’s disturbing drawings and his fascination with guns should have been a wake-up call for his parents. Four students were killed at Oxford High School in 2021. Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to murder. Lawyers for his parents say it wasn’t foreseeable that the boy would commit a mass shooting at his school.