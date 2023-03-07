Mississippi Senate OKs bill affecting majority-Black city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The majority-white and Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed its version of a bill to allow an expanded role for state police and appointed judges inside the majority-Black and Democrat-led capital city of Jackson. The Senate passed the bill 34-15 Tuesday. Democratic Sen. John Horhn says the bill is “still a snake.” The House will decide whether to accept Senate changes. The Senate version would temporarily add an appointed judge but would not create a permanent new court with appointed judges. Both versions would allow an expanded role for state-run Capitol Police within Jackson. Supporters say the bill promotes safety. Critics say it’s a paternalistic intrusion on local government.

