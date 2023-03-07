Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video

Ja Morant is fearless on the basketball court. That aggressive style of play helped skyrocket the 23-year-old guard to a meteoric rise to NBA stardom. But his reckless approach to basketball seemingly has spilled over into his off-court lifestyle putting him on the sidelines. Morant is the target of an NBA investigation into a social media video with him apparently holding a gun. It’s not Morant’s first missteps off the court. Now he is missing his second game Tuesday night when Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers. How long he will remain on the sideline is unclear.

