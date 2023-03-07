‘Oh my daughter’: Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Just over a week ago, Associated Press journalists filmed 29-year-old Yana Rikhlitska as she helped treat wounded soldiers in a field hospital outside the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. She had worked as a volunteer since the start of the war, and joined the Ukrainian army as a medic late last year. Last week, shelling killed Rikhlitska and another medic as they shuttled between the field hospital and the front line. Her devastated family, friends and colleagues gathered in her hometown in central Ukraine on Tuesday to bury her. They remembered a fiery, tireless woman driven by a desire to help others.

