Starbucks’ Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee

Howard Schultz has agreed to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is examining Starbucks’ actions amid an ongoing unionization campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday that Schultz has agreed to testify before the committee on March 29. Sanders had been asking Schultz to testify for several weeks, but Schultz had previously refused. The committee had scheduled a Wednesday vote to subpoena Schultz in an effort to force him to testify.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.