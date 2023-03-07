Venezuelans still miss Chavez, want Maduro to do ‘better’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Hugo Chávez told Venezuelans to choose Nicolás Maduro as his successor during his last televised message before dying of cancer. Chávez promised them that the leftist policies that oversaw a reduction in poverty would continue under Maduro. But that remains an unfulfilled promise ten years later. Venezuelans find themselves in a country that has largely fallen apart, as lavish government spending made possible by a historic oil boom ended and economic liberalization measures have deepened inequality Housewife Ana García marked the 10th anniversary of Chávez on Sunday. She says Maduro and those around him must do better.

