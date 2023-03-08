Alabama’s Miller calls fatal shooting ‘really heartbreaking’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama star Brandon Miller talked publicly for the first time since police said he was at the scene of a fatal shooting. Miller says he can “never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night.” He called it a ”really heartbreaking situation.” Miller has led the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide to a regular-season Southeastern Conference title and potential No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed as a freshman. Police say he brought the gun allegedly used in the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Harris to the shooting scene on Jan. 15. Miller hasn’t been charged with a crime.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.