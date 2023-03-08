At the Philadelphia Flower Show, display gardens bloom

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The nine-day Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, billed as the world’s oldest and largest indoor garden show, typically draws some 250,000 attendees from around the globe. This year, the show’s display gardens are arranged in a winding promenade that allows for leisurely, self-guided meandering. The new layout, meant to mimic an outdoor stroll, beckons visitors to enter displays and participate in immersive, 360-degree “floral scapes,” some as large as 2,900 square feet. The show runs daily through March 12. The show’s theme, “The Garden Electric,” is intended to conjure the “spark of joy while giving or receiving flowers.”

