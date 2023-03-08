Georgian police disperse crowd protesting foreign agent law

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia’s capital have fired water cannon and tear-gas to disperse demonstrators around the parliament building protesting a draft law that they say could stifle media freedom and civil society. Lawmakers on Tuesday approved a first reading of the proposed law that would require media outlets and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “agents of foreign influence.” More than 60 protesters were arrested outside parliament after the approval. The measure is similar to one that Russia has used to close or discredit organizations critical of the government. Protest leaders on Wednesday urged demonstrators to prevent lawmakers from returning to the building until the measure is withdrawn.

