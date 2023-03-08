Israeli protests disrupt visit by US defense secretary

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. and Israeli officials say Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been forced to change the schedule of a planned visit to Israel due to anti-government protests that are expected to paralyze traffic across the country. Austin is scheduled to arrive early Thursday for a one-day visit to Israel, a close American ally. But instead of meeting Israeli officials in Jerusalem or at the Defense Ministry in central Tel Aviv, his meetings will be held at a factory near Israel’s international airport. Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the country’s judiciary. More demonstrations are planned Thursday.

