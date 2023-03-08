Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A handful of motorists in Maine are appealing to keep their custom license plates after the state cracked down on naughty words, including unabbreviated expletives. So far there have been only rejections, including a vegan motorist whose license plate incorporate the words “love” and “tofu.” Until recently Maine virtually no limits on what the plates could say, allowing profanities and sexual vulgarity. After complaints, Maine is reestablishing a review process and has recalled more than 200 license plates. A state official says she’s happy said she’s happy that most motorists have relinquished their objectionable license plates without a fight.

