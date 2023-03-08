Ohtani’s Japan teammates, like Lars Nootbaar, are also fans

TOKYO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar just joined Japan’s national team for the World Baseball Classic but he is already a big fan of Shohei Ohtani. Nootbaar is the first to play for Japan by his ancestry connection. His mother is Japanese. Nootbaar says “I’m just like you guys. I think I’m just like a fan being able to watch him. I’m just fortunate to get a front-row seat to it.” Ohtani is expected to be the starting pitcher in Japan’s opening game against China in Group B. When he leaves as a pitcher he’s expected to be the DH.

