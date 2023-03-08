TSA agents seize gun from actor Mike Epps in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Airport police say federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack. The 52-year-old Epps told TSA agents that he forgot it was in his bag. Agents seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps. Airport officials didn’t say where Epps was flying to or if he was travelling alone. The TSA sent the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to consider if charges are necessary. Spokesman Michael Leffler says the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case but that such matters rarely result in criminal charges.

