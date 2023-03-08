Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis police department policies on use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest. It said the review was requested by the city’s mayor and police chief. The announcement also said that in a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use. The U.S. Justice Department has previously opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death.

