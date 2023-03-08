US sanctions Iranian officials over women’s right abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is adding more sanctions on Iranian state officials who are accused of violating women’s rights, amid nationwide anti-government protests over the treatment of young women and girls.Included in the sanctions are two prison officials, several firms that manufacture equipment for Iranian law enforcement, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army and others.Nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. She was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women, accused of wearing her headscarf improperly.

