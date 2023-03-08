Wisconsin Republican says Brewers stadium funding plan dead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican says that a plan put forward by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Milwaukee Brewers to spend nearly $300 million in taxpayer dollars on improvements to the stadium where the team plays was likely dead in the GOP-controlled Legislature. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday he hoped Republicans could devise a better deal that would look for a commitment from the team to remain in Milwaukee longer and not rely as heavily on money from a one-time budget surplus. Under the Evers plan, in exchange for the state spending $290 million on repairs, the Brewers’ lease would be extended by 13 years, through 2043.

