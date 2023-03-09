2023 Oscars: What to know about best actress nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The best actress category at the 95th Oscars is full of great awards season drama, from the surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough to the potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins on March 12, which is all but assured if not for a Cate Blanchett upset. Five-time nominee Michelle Williams is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.” The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.

