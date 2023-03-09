Earthquakes at 2 Alaska volcanoes could signal eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A second volcano in remote Alaska is experiencing elevated earthquake activity, signaling an increased potential for eruption. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that earthquake activity near Takawangha Volcano elevated in the previous 48 hours. That volcano is west of Anchorage in the western Aleutian islands and about 5 miles from Tanaga Volcano, which scientists say has also seen intensified earthquake activity. Tanaga last erupted in 1914. While the quakes signal unrest, it’s unclear if either volcano will erupt. Quakes often drop off with no eruption. The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano and to watch status for Takawangha Volcano.

